Legendary English singer-songwriter Elton John loves playing board games with his sons at home, as his husband David Furnish says he always puts the showbiz persona behind him when he's with his family. Furnish says John loves nothing more than playing card games and board games with the family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I think one of the reasons why our sons are so grounded at the moment is that their daddy comes home from being Elton John and he's just Daddy. He doesn't bring that into the household. He wants to know who won the football, he wants to play a game of Uno or snakes and ladders."

David, 59, also gave fans an update on the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's health after his hip replacement last month. He added: "He's doing really well; it was a big success. He's feeling better almost immediately in his hip and in himself, and he's embarked on an ambitious programme of rehab and recovery, which is great, and going very well.

"He's actually really enjoying it and he's making terrific progress." The filmmaker said John has been spending plenty of time on FaceTime recently contacting his famous pals - and he never tells them when he's calling. Speaking to Gaby Roslin on her 'That Gaby Roslin' podcast, Furnish said: "He's become obsessed with FaceTime. He just FaceTimes the world all the time."

"He doesn't give people the advance notice to say, 'I'm going to FaceTime you,' and the look on people's faces when they randomly get these FaceTime calls from him (is priceless)."

