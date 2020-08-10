Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria. The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Katherine holding their child's hands and penned down a caption announcing her birth. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier," he wrote in the caption. Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child
Pratt further shared with the fans that both Katherine and the baby are healthy and are doing great. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris," he added. Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Hubby Chris Pratt Is Very Understanding and Caring During Her Pregnancy
Check Out Chris Pratt's Instagram Post Below
View this post on Instagram
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
This is the couple's first child together. Pratt also shares a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)