Eva Mendes Wants to Make Her On-Screen Comeback as a Villain in a Disney Movie, Says ‘ I’m More of the Ursula Type’

Eva Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Eva Mendes has revealed that she would like to play a Disney villain. In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Mendes spoke about how motherhood has limited her choices on-screen, and also spoke of desire to do a Disney project, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme. There's just so many things I won't do. Eva Mendes Fan Asks When Will She Return in the Movies, Check Out the Actress’ Response.

Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all. "So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney'. That's all that's left," she said. Check Out Eva Mendes’ Befitting Reply to A Troll That Says ‘She Is Getting Old’

And she prefers doing the role of a Disney villain, rather than that of a princess. "I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl. I'm more of the Ursula type ... I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun," Mendes added.