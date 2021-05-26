The biggest reunion of the year is approaching. Well, if you happen to be an ardent fan of FRIENDS, you'll know what it means when the cast of the sitcom will reunite under one roof and reminisce about the good old days. Just in case, you are living under the rock, let us tell you that FRIENDS cast members are coming together for an unscripted special episode. Six besties Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to take you down memory lane on May 27, 2021. Friends: From Paul Rudd to Cole Sprouse, 5 Actors From the Show Not On the Guest-List But We Still Want To See Them On Reunion Special Episode on HBO Max!

This reunion episode can be termed as one of the biggest talking points right now. The most exciting part here is that even Indian fans of the show will be able to watch it along with the USA peeps. So, let's check out the date, time, and all the things you need to know about Friends: The Reunion before it streams online. FRIENDS: 7 Iconic Moments Recreated in the Reunion Trailer That Take Us Back to Central Perk!

When Will Friends Reunion Release?

Earlier this month, the world's six most cherished besties Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey returned to the stage in California to shoot for the FRIENDS: The Reunion. Just like the USA, the taped reunion will also air on May 27, 2021, in India.

What Time Is Friends Reunion Airing?

The excitement around the reunion has no leaps and bounds. For the Indian fans, the special episode will stream on Thursday, May 27 at 12:32 PM IST whereas for the US viewers it is the same date at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET.

Watch Trailer:

Where to Watch Friends Reunion?

In the USA, it's HBO Max which will air the reunion special and in India, streaming platform ZEE5 will be airing the iconic show. Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show.

How To Watch Friends Reunion in India?

To watch Friends: The Reunion is on ZEE5, you need to have a premium subscription to the platform. To get a yearly subscription, you need to spend Rs 499. With this, not just Friends, you can also view other content on the OTT platform like Salman Khan's Radhe, web series, and more.

Friends The Reunion (Photo Credits: ZEE5 Website)

Who Will Be A Part Of The Reunion?

Apart from the sextet's, there will be many special guest appearances, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

So, are you excited to go OH MY GOD! on May 27 and revisit the central perk? Tell us your views on the FRIENDS Reunion in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

