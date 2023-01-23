Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan will be released on March 3. Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the horror franchise, will release on April 21. Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will be released on July 21. Meg 2: The Trench will hit the screens on August 4. The film stars Jason Statham. The Nun 2, the latest entry in The Conjuring Universe, will be released on September 8.
The second installment of Academy Award winner Dune, Dune: Part Two starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and more, will light up the screens on November 3. Wonka, a new origin tale starring Timothee Chalamet, will be hitting the screens on December 15. DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated blockbuster from the Shrek Universe is now in Cinemas. Knock at the Cabin, a new thriller directed by visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will release on February 3.
Cocaine Bear, a wild dark comedy inspired by the true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, releases on February 23. On April 7, from Nintendo and Illumination comes The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new animated action comedy based on the world of the globally beloved game. The dark comedy Renfield, a modern monster tale of Dracula's long-suffering assistant, stars Oscar winner Nicholas Cage as The Prince of Darkness and will release on April 14. Shrinking Trailer: Jason Segel is a Grieving Therapist in His New Series With Harrison Ford.
DreamWorks Animation's third installment in its blockbuster animated musical franchise arrives with Trolls Band Together on November 17. Finally, on December 29, Illumination takes flight with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-comedy, Migration. Announcing the 2023 release dates, Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical, said: "These are films that span across various genres and will showcase films from incredible filmmakers and talent."
