A Warner Bros. Pictures are all with a gamut of big films including four DC titles, Barbie and Nun 2 among many others for the silver screen. With the slate, Warner Bros. Pictures has the highest number of theatrical releases in 2023. Four DC Titles to release in 2023 include Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi on March 17, The Flash starring Ezra Miller on June 16, Blue Beetle starring Xolo Mariduena on August 18 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa on December 21.

Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan will be released on March 3. Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the horror franchise, will release on April 21. Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will be released on July 21. Meg 2: The Trench will hit the screens on August 4. The film stars Jason Statham. The Nun 2, the latest entry in The Conjuring Universe, will be released on September 8.

The second installment of Academy Award winner Dune, Dune: Part Two starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and more, will light up the screens on November 3. Wonka, a new origin tale starring Timothee Chalamet, will be hitting the screens on December 15. DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated blockbuster from the Shrek Universe is now in Cinemas. Knock at the Cabin, a new thriller directed by visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will release on February 3.

Cocaine Bear, a wild dark comedy inspired by the true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, releases on February 23. On April 7, from Nintendo and Illumination comes The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new animated action comedy based on the world of the globally beloved game. The dark comedy Renfield, a modern monster tale of Dracula's long-suffering assistant, stars Oscar winner Nicholas Cage as The Prince of Darkness and will release on April 14.