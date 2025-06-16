New Delhi, June 16: Mattel and Sam Altman-run OpenAI have announced a strategic partnership to develop AI-powered products based on Mattel’s toy brands. Mattel is adopting new technologies to improve how fans connect with their products in a "safe, thoughtful, and responsible" manner. An aspect of the partnership is the collaboration between Mattel and OpenAI, which will focus on "safety, privacy, and security" in the products and experiences they offer to its users.

Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer of Mattel said, "Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways." Mattel is a global company that specialises in toys and family entertainment with one of the most recognisable collections of brands worldwide.

It includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Monster High, MEGA, and Polly Pocket. In partnership with OpenAI, Mattel will keep working together to create a range of new products. The first of these products is anticipated to be revealed later this year.

Mattel is set to integrate OpenAI's technology to bring the enchantment of AI into play experiences that can be suitable for children of all ages. OpenAI partners with Mattel as the company adopts ChatGPT Enterprise into its business operations to enhance product development.

Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI, said, "We're pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT." Lightcap pointed out that by collaborating with OpenAI, Mattel gains access to AI capabilities and new tools to boost productivity, creativity, and large-scale transformation across the company.

