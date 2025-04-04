Born in New York City, USA, on April 4, 1965, Robert Downey Jr is turning 60 this year. RDJ is one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, largely due to his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His journey with Marvel began in 2008 with Iron Man, a film that kickstarted the franchise. His casting as the billionaire superhero is widely regarded as one of the best in comic book movie history, making him the driving force behind the MCU until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. His charismatic performance and redemption story endeared him to audiences, allowing the world to move past his troubled past with substance abuse, legal troubles, and a career slump. Robert Downey Jr’s Audition For ‘Iron Man’ Proves He Was Destined to Play Tony Stark (Watch Video).

After winning his first Academy Award (for Best Supporting Actor) in 2024 for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, this time, he won’t be donning the Iron Man suit. Instead, he will be playing one of Marvel’s most dangerous supervillains, Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, with possible cameos in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This isn’t the first time Robert Downey Jr has explored morally complex or villainous characters. In this feature, we look at six films where he took on negative roles.

1. Weird Science (1985)

RDJ in Weird Science

In this '80s cult comedy, RDJ plays Ian, a rich, arrogant high school bully who, along with his friend Max, constantly torments the film’s nerdy protagonists. However, thanks to their accidental creation of a femme fatale, Ian gets his well-deserved comeuppance by the end of the film.

2. Natural Born Killers (1994)

RDJ in Natural Born Killers

Oliver Stone’s crime drama features an ensemble cast, including Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Tommy Lee Jones, Tom Sizemore, and Robert Downey Jr. Every character in the film exists in morally grey territory, including RDJ’s Wayne Gale, a manipulative and opportunistic journalist who exploits the film’s murderous protagonists for ratings - an ambition that ultimately proves fatal for him.

3. US Marshals (1998)

RDJ in US Marshals

Not many remember that US Marshals is a sequel (or rather a spin-off) to The Fugitive (1993), focusing on Tommy Lee Jones' character, Deputy Marshal Sam Gerard. Downey Jr plays Special Agent John Royce, who is assigned to help Gerard track down a fugitive (Wesley Snipes). However, in a surprising twist, it is revealed that Royce is actually the villain.

4. In Dreams (1999)

RDJ in In Dreams

RDJ plays Vivian Thompson, a psychotic serial killer who shares a supernatural connection with the protagonist (played by Annette Bening). His character, shaped by an abusive childhood, adds a layer of tragic sympathy to one of Downey Jr’s darkest roles. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ End-Credit Scene Explained: Does Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Movie Tease Arrival of Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom? Find Out!

5. The Shaggy Dog (2006)

RDJ in The Shaggy Dog

In this family comedy, Downey plays Dr Kozak, an evil scientist conducting unethical animal experiments. The film, starring Tim Allen as a man who transforms into a dog, is widely regarded as one of the worst projects RDJ has been a part of.

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

RDJ in Oppenheimer

In the role that finally won him an Oscar, Robert Downey Jr portrays Lewis Strauss, a real-life political figure who serves as the film’s main antagonist. As a high-ranking government official, Strauss orchestrates a campaign to discredit J Robert Oppenheimer, driven by jealousy and paranoia. Oppenheimer went on to win multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (RDJ).

