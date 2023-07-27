Aliens are back in the convo as the United States dropped the biggest revelation of all. Revealed by a former US Intelligence agent, we learned that United States government actually possesses bodies of non-human biology, and that there are UFO’s that certainly look man-made. While the jury is still out on the validity of it all, it certainly was enough to raise a few eyebrows and wonder exactly what these “non-human” bodies look like. Who Is David Grusch? What Has He Claimed About UFO and Aliens on Earth? Here's All You Need To Know.

Throughout the history of cinema, we have received many interpretations of what extra-terrestrial beings could like. Some are friendly, while some are blood-thirsty monsters that won’t stop for nothing, and they certainly did leave a mark on us. So, with the revelation by former US intelligence, let’s take a look at seven iconic aliens in cinema that made us wonder what extra-terrestrials might look like.

Thanos (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

One of the most iconic aliens to come out of cinema in the past few years has been Thanos. A big purple brute obsessed with collecting the Infinity Stones so he could erase half the universe’s population and achieve balance – Thanos features a pretty human-like look while also being a towering monster with a whole amount of strength. The design itself has become iconic, and he himself is one of the most iconic villains of the last decade.

The Martians (War of the Worlds)

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic alien invasion novel of the same name by HG Wells is one of the most terrifying watches you can find. The Martians, as the invaders are called, just have one goal in their mind, and that is to destroy as much as they can. The design itself is frightening and presents for a haunting time that you certainly won’t forget.

Cloverfield (Cloverfield)

The Cloverfield film was known for its unique marketing and bringing a sense of dread to a hand-held film that we hadn’t seen in a bit. But, the biggest star of the film still remains the titular monster that packs in an extremely unique design. It’s a towering behemoth that can give a Kaiju a run for its money, and it has this grotesqueness to it that just makes it stand out so well.

Jean Jacket (Nope)

Jordan Peele’s Nope gave us perhaps the most unique alien design we might have seen in years. Imagine a UFO, but that’s the alien. Not a ship, but a being of its own with a huge opening to eat its food. It also looks like a hat, which ties in to a deeper meaning with the film, but the design itself is hauntingly beautiful once you see its true nature in the third act.

ET (ET the Extra Terrestrial)

Leave it Steven Spielberg and his team to deliver an iconic character design for the ages. ET is by far the most adorable ambassador from space you will come across. Just a friendly being who blends right in with humans, the character has an alien, but a cute design to himself that actually makes him a joy to follow. In a genre filled with blood-thirsty extra-terrestrials, ET is the one who will actually be your friend.

The Yautja/Predator (The Predator Movies)

The birth of the Yautja’s design is really interesting considering just how goofy the original look was. But, midway through the first Predator’s production, they did go back to the drawing board and made it more threatening, and in return we really receive a movie monster for the ages. Having an iconic clicking sound to it that was made by Peter Cullen, the Predator is a monster that hunts not just for sport, but for a challenge as well, and that’s what makes it such an icon.

Xenomorph (The Alien Franchise)

HR Giger is one of the most iconic personalities when it comes to horror, and his work designing the Xenomorphs remains a staple of pop culture. Having a large head with a body that can blend into any environment, this a terrifying design that hones in on the monstrosity of it. It’s just something that wants to keep killing, and it remains by far as one of the best monsters designs you will ever come across. First Look at Fede Alvarez's 'Alien' Film Revealed, Director Shares a Photo From Set Teasing a Facehugger (View Pic).

If aliens do exist, then let’s hope they are more of an ET than a Xenomorph, because you don’t really want to run into the latter.

