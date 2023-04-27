To celebrate Alien Day, director Fede Alvarez shared a photo revealing the first look at his upcoming Alien movie. The film which is currently shooting right now, Alvarez took to his socials and shared the photo of a Facehugger from the set teasing that the iconic monster is set to return in a huge way. Noah Hawley's 'Alien' Series to Begin Filming in 2023, Scripts For the Show are Completed - Reports.

Check Out Fede Alvarez's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fede Alvarez (@iamfedealvarez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)