Global Citizen Concert 2020: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes And Others Pay A Musical Ode To The Coronavirus Frontline Workers (Watch Videos)

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as shoots and concerts are getting cancelled, the only way to connect is via the digital platform. And one such example is The One World: Together At Home initiative which took place on Saturday. The Global Citizen Concert 2020 saw many celebrities across the globe coming together and lauding the frontliners who are fighting against the deadly bug. From Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Camile Cabello and Shawn Mendes to Jennifer Lopez, celebs in their own way paid tribute to the people suffering amid the crisis. Not just them even Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan shared messages during the concert. Shah Rukh Khan to Join Special Event One World: Together At Home to Support Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Battling COVID-19.

And just incase you missed catching up this fantastic gathering and want to watch the same. Fret not, as we've got you covered. As here we have compiled videos straight from the celebs extravaganza. So, let's get started: Rolling Stones to Join Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ TV Special to Combat COVID-19.

Lady Gaga

First things first, it's Lady Gaga in the house who termed the concert a "love letter" and performed a few of her songs for the audience. Watch!

Taylor Swift

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer also was part of the concert and was seen playing on a piano and performed 'Soon You'll Get Better' amid the pandemic. See for yourself:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The power couple, Camila and Shawn also supported the cause and were seen side-by-side dueting to Louis Armstrong’s 'What a Wonderful World.' Watch!

Lizzo

Check out the performance of Lizzo here. The Americal singer sang a song which was all about the current scenario and its probable outcome.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

The duo were seen going for 'Sunny' by Bobby Hebb. “I love this song, it’s always warmed my heart and made me feel good and I wanted to make you guys feel good,” Eilish said.

Jennifer Lopez

The sensational singer was seen performing at the concert on Barbra Streisand’s ‘People’. “There’s one thing I realize more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other,” she said before she started to sing for the cause.

An effort by two terrific powers, The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen, the live concert was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. Not only a concert the event also aimed at philanthropists to donate for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Indeed a bravo attempt. Stay tuned!