Shah Rukh Khan to Join Special Event One World: Together At Home to Support Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Battling COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted thousands and thousands of lives across the globe. ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ is what the healthcare workers on the frontlines are urging to each and every individual. It is important that individuals understand the severity of the ongoing crisis and not step outside of their homes and be a responsible citizen. In order to raise funds and support the frontline healthcare workers, a global event is been held – One World: Together At Home. Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Glad To Be Of Service' as He Contributes 25,000 PPE Kits For Essential Service Providers Battling COVID-19.

It is the first of its kind global broadcast event, a series of virtual and no-contact concerts. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan would also be joining this event. This special one-night event would be aired on April 18 across the globe. SRK tweeted, “Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18.” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Send Heartfelt Messages to Healthcare Professionals, Perform 'My Oh My' in Their Living Room Concert (Watch Videos).

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

One World: Together At Home is an event to inspire people to keep oneself and others safe by staying out of public. The event organised by World Health Organisation will see international stars such as Lady Gaga, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Joe Armstrong, Shawn Mendes, David and Victoria Beckham, Samuel L Jackson, and many others. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. One World: Together At Home will be aired on multiple television and digital networks across the globe on April 18 at 5pm PT (5:30am IST on April 19).