Rolling Stones to Join Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ TV Special to Combat COVID-19

The Rolling Stones Band (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rock legends the Rolling Stones will perform at singer Lady GaGa's star-studded "One World: Together at Home" live-streamed concert this weekend. Gaga will curate the two-hour global TV special, The mega concert has been in the headlines over the past weeks in India because Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also scheduled to be a part of it. Big-ticket international acts at the online gala include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Jennifer Lopez among many others. Shah Rukh Khan to Join Special Event One World: Together At Home to Support Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Battling COVID-19.

On Friday, the iconic rock band were added as last-minute additions to the gala, They announced their participation on Twitter, reports aceshowbiz.com. "The Rolling Stones will be joining One World: #TogetherAtHome with @GlblCtzn and @WHO - Tune in tomorrow at 8pm ET, for this special broadcast event to honour healthcare workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 pandemic," a tweet from the band reads. Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and More to Join Global Citizen’s Fund Raiser Event to Combat COVID-19.

The US event will also feature the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Michael Buble, Annie Lennox, Common, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambert, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Ke$ha, and Jessie J. The gig, hosted by comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, will air simultaneously across US TV networks and be livestreamed on various digital platforms, as well as the Global Citizen Instagram and Facebook pages.

The event is arranged in partnership with World Health Organisation and Global Citizen. The BBC will broadcast a highlights show on Sunday, which will feature additional performances by British acts Little Mix, Sir Tom Jones, and Rag'n'Bone Man.