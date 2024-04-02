If you have seen Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and are a Godzilla fan, you would probably be disappointed with the screentime allotted to the Japanese Kaiju. The Adam Wingard film gives Kong a better-written role with more screentime, while Godzilla hovers around in the periphery before getting to do more in GxK's final act. Godzilla's reductive screentime seems to be an issue with nearly all its appearances in the MonsterVerse film, including where it is supposed to be the main protagonist. Godzilla X Kong – The New Empire Movie Review: Sporadic Fun Kaiju Moments That Get Drowned by the Movie’s Excessiveness.

We are unsure how accurate the post by X user @PhysicalMedia_ is, but it details the minutes Godzilla physically appeared in films from 2014's Godzilla to the most recent, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. As per the post, Godzilla only appeared for eight minutes in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, while his biggest screentime was in Godzilla: King of Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, which amounts to 11 minutes each!

Godzilla’s screen time in the MonsterVerse Godzilla (2014) = 10 minutes King of the Monsters = 11 Minutes Godzilla vs Kong = 11 Minutes Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire = 8 Minutes pic.twitter.com/ZLHthgaFEu — President Of Physical Media (@PhysicalMedia_) March 30, 2024

Godzilla's lack of runtime to fans' expectations has sparked some very funny jokes in response to this post. Godzilla X Kong–The New Empire Box Office Collection: Adam Wingard’s Monsterverse Film Earns Rs 37.60 Crore in Its Opening Weekend in India.

Check them below:

'His Agent Must Be Elite'

And I'm sure he's the highest paid on set. His agent must be elite 😂 — Krisiku (@Krisiku) March 30, 2024

'Needs a New Agent'

Godzilla needs a new Agent — Born2Tease (@Born2TeasexXx) March 30, 2024

'Best Agent' (Come On, Peeps, Make Up Your Mind!)

He got the best agent in Hollywood. Top paid for no screen time. — TTI (@TikTokInvestors) March 31, 2024

'Prestige Picture for Toho' (Godzilla Minus One, If You Didn't Get It!)

To be fair, Legendary generously worked around Godzilla's schedule so he could fly to Japan and make that "prestige picture" for Toho. https://t.co/Vipcw86qWM — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 1, 2024

'Look Inside'

> Movie is called "Godzilla" > Look inside > 10 minutes of screentime https://t.co/ZDF9CBBilW pic.twitter.com/gGnExEV8ne — Silverfox 🍉 (@argkitsune) April 2, 2024

'A National Crisis'

We’re experiencing a national crisis https://t.co/8WiRXlwBrJ — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) April 1, 2024

'Now Eventually...'

Now eventually, you do plan to have Godzilla in your Godzilla franchise, right? https://t.co/x9Z2bv4Vjt pic.twitter.com/BiLi3sy8Wj — Creepikachu (@Creepikachu) March 31, 2024

Despite the disappointing lack of screentime for Godzilla, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released on March 29, 2024, has been doing roaring business at the box office. The film has earned over $195 million worldwide on a $135 million budget.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).