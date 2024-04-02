If you have seen Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and are a Godzilla fan, you would probably be disappointed with the screentime allotted to the Japanese Kaiju. The Adam Wingard film gives Kong a better-written role with more screentime, while Godzilla hovers around in the periphery before getting to do more in GxK's final act. Godzilla's reductive screentime seems to be an issue with nearly all its appearances in the MonsterVerse film, including where it is supposed to be the main protagonist. Godzilla X Kong – The New Empire Movie Review: Sporadic Fun Kaiju Moments That Get Drowned by the Movie’s Excessiveness.

We are unsure how accurate the post by X user @PhysicalMedia_ is, but it details the minutes Godzilla physically appeared in films from 2014's Godzilla to the most recent, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. As per the post, Godzilla only appeared for eight minutes in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, while his biggest screentime was in Godzilla: King of Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, which amounts to 11 minutes each!

Godzilla's lack of runtime to fans' expectations has sparked some very funny jokes in response to this post. Godzilla X Kong–The New Empire Box Office Collection: Adam Wingard’s Monsterverse Film Earns Rs 37.60 Crore in Its Opening Weekend in India.

Check them below:

'His Agent Must Be Elite'

'Needs a New Agent'

'Best Agent' (Come On, Peeps, Make Up Your Mind!)

'Prestige Picture for Toho' (Godzilla Minus One, If You Didn't Get It!)

'Look Inside'

'A National Crisis'

'Now Eventually...'

Despite the disappointing lack of screentime for Godzilla, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released on March 29, 2024, has been doing roaring business at the box office. The film has earned over $195 million worldwide on a $135 million budget.

