At the 2021 Grammys, American rock band The Strokes won their first Grammy for their studio album The New Abnormal, in the Best Rock Album category. Their studio album had beaten out records by Sturgill Simpson's 'Sound and Fury', Fontaines D.C.'s 'A Hero's Death', Michael Kiwanuka's 'Kiwanuka', and Grace Potter's 'Daylight', landing the New York City vets their first-ever Grammy Award. Grammys 2021 In Memoriam Segment Honours Little Richard, Kenny Rogers Among Others.

Following their win, while speaking to a reporter in the virtual press room, the band responded to a question regarding, "the state of rock'n'roll right now." Responding to the question The Strokes' Julian Casablancas said, "I kind of always make fun of rock'n'roll so I think it's kind of funny, or cool, or fitting, that we won the award. I think that people that say things are dead, I just feel like their imagination, possibly, has died... Honestly, there's room for so many genres of music--not necessarily blues rock, please, no more of that." Grammy Awards 2021: Lilly Singh Wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ Mask at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (See Pics).

Following 2013's 'Comedown Machine', 'The New Abnormal' marked the band's first studio album in roughly seven years. They debuted one of the tracks in the album named 'Bad Decisions' at a 2020 rally for Bernie Sanders. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Here's How The Strokes React to Their First Ever Grammy Win

THE STROKES GRAMMY WINNER YESS pic.twitter.com/RW97w5kTdz — fairuz gallagher (@matthelders86) March 14, 2021

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process. Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.