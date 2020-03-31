Gravity Takes A Deep Breath as Dwayne Johnson Confirms Hobbs & Shaw Sequel Is in Development

Hobbs and Shaw (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw killed gravity. Thankfully, it also killed it at the box-office globally. And no wonder a sequel for the film is already in the developmental stage. The movie featured two of the biggest action heroes, Jason Statham and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at loggerheads with each other. Vanessa Kirby also started in a kickass role. Now, Johnson as announced that they are already working on the sequel. The actor was talking to ScreenRant on an Instagram live, while socially isolating at his home. Hobbs & Shaw: From Insane Stunts to Surprise Cameos, 18 WTF Moments in Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Fast & Furious Spinoff (SPOILER ALERT).

“We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it…Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go,” Johnson wrote. Whoa!

Details about Hobbs & Shaw sequel are scarce but this announcement straight from the horse's mouth is enough to excite the fans of the physics-defying film. A lot of those fans are in India as the first part of the film earned over Rs 53 crore in the first week of its run in the country. The movie, despite having done no wonders at the US box office, worked fabulously at the global box-office.

Watch The Trailer of Hobbs And Shaw Here:

Hobbs and Shaw pushed Fast and Furious franchise further into the sci-fi territory with its genetically enhanced villain, played by Idris Elba. In other news, Elba and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. We wish them a speedy recovery. The pandemic has also postponed the release of Fast and Furious 9 by a whole year.