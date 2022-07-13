Before we had Tom Cruise, Daniel Craig, or any of the guys that starred in high-octane action movies, we had Harrison Ford. In many ways we actually still do seeing he is returning as Indy in Indiana Jones 5 next year. But Ford has built an entire career around being one of the most prominent action stars of our time. Hitting big with the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, Ford has constantly put out so many great movies that they can often get lost in the hype of a galaxy, far, far away. Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Returns as Indy in This New Promo Pic For His Upcoming Action-Adventure Film! (View Pic).

When Star Wars: A New Hope came out, it changed the trajectory of sci-fi in cinema. Featuring a sprawling story with some of the most exciting ideas ever put to screen, George Lucas completely changed the way cinema could be looked at. With Harrison Ford playing Han Solo and gaining prominence, that’s his most popular role to date. However, the actor is so much more than just Star Wars. So, to celebrate Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films that aren’t Star Wars.

American Graffiti

The movie that started the iconic relationship between him and George Lucas. A coming-of-age drama that tells the story of a couple of teenagers through vignettes, the film is a great exploration into the lifestyle of the early ‘70s. Ford plays the role of Bob Falfa that will remind you of every bully that you ever came across back in school.

Witness

A neo-noir crime thriller that sees Sergeant John Book (Harrison Ford) protect an Amish woman and her young son after witnessing a murder, this is a masterclass in tension building. Ford is so good in this film that he was actually nominated for an Oscar as well. If you’re in the mood for a crime drama, then look not further than the Witness.

Blade Runner

Just like how Star Wars changed the trajectory of blockbuster Sci-Fi films, the same way Blade Runner changed it for some of the more higher concept movies. Featuring Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard as he chases around advanced replicants who have become fugitives, the film consists of some great subtexts that ask you questions about your humanity and more. That’s what Blade Runner is all about.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

An adventure film like no other, Raiders of the Lost Ark is the one movie that so many action-oriented films are still trying to surpass to this day. Featuring some high-level stunts and Ford charming it up as Indiana Jones, the movie is one of the most fun experiences you will come across. Also, Ford teaming up with Spielberg is just magic.

Blade Runner 2049

A sequel that came out more than 30 years after the original, Blade Runner 2049 surpasses its predecessor in every way. Featuring Ryan Gosling’s K who goes on a search for Rick Deckard to find him and get answers to some of his own questions, the movie is an enthralling look into the idea of what makes us a human. It also has Ford’s best modern performance to date as you see him give it his all in this movie. 1923: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford's Yellowstone Prequel Series Gets New Title.

Harrison Ford truly is an icon, and we can’t wait to see his sendoff to Indy in Indiana Jones 5. With this we finish off the list and wish Harrison Ford a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).