Indiana Jones 5 is one of the most anticipated films of next year and we finally have a first look at it. Harrison Ford returns as everyone's favourite archaeologist in this first look at the upcoming film. Directed by James Mangold, best known for directing Logan and Ford vs Ferrari, Indiana Jones 5 releases in theatres on June 30, 2023. Indiana Jones 5 Finally Wraps Up Filming After Multiple Delays; Movie to Release on June 30, 2023.

Check Out The Pic Below:

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

