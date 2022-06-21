Los Angeles, Jun 21 (PTI) Writer-director Taylor Sheridan's new "Yellowstone" prequel series has undergone a title change.

Streaming service Paramount+ announced Monday that the prequel series "1932" will now instead be known as "1923", reported Variety.

Also Read | Chris Pratt Birthday: Times When the Star Lord Was Stylish & Dapper on The Red Carpet.

The show was renamed to encompass the end of World War I (1918) and the start of Prohibition in the US (1920), both of which will be included in the saga.

Led by veteran Hollywood stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the upcoming limited series is set as a prequel in the universe of the critically-acclaimed series "Yellowstone", starring Kevin Costner in the lead, and its first prequel "1883".

Also Read | World Music Day 2022: From KK to Lata Mangeshkar, Remembering Famous Musicians We Lost This Year!.

The new show will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion.

It is billed as a follow-up to "1883", which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the parent series.

Sheridan is attached to executive produce the show along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

"1923" will arrive on Paramount Plus in December.

The project falls under Sheridan's expansive overall deal with Paramount Pictures, the studio. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)