The Ms. Marvel series has found its superhero! It has been confirmed that newbie Iman Vellani has been roped in to play the titular role. Yes, this young talent is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! She would be playing the role of Ms. Marvel aka Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, confirms Deadline. It is after a long, long search that Marvel Studios has found its lead star to feature in Disney+ series based on the comic-book character. Ms Marvel: All You Need to Know About Kamala Khan, the New Superhero Set to Make Her Debut on Disney Plus.

The character that would be essayed by Iman Vellani is the role of a teenager who resides in New Jersey, the one who idolizes superheroes like Captain Marvel. As per a report in Marvel, “With an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size, the newest Ms. Marvel employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has also shared that Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel films. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Is Not Interested in Playing Ms Marvel in MCU - Here's Why.

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Actor Kumail Nanjiani welcomed Iman Vellani to the Marvel family by posting a tweet that read, “I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait.” Marvel has reportedly been conducting tests of actors throughout the summer to finalise its lead star and it was by late August or early September that it roped in Iman Vellani, reports Hollywood Reporter. Stay tuned for more updates!

