Jaafar Jackson Reacts to Viral Indian Classical Dance: MJ’s Nephew Praises ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ Fusion (Watch Video)

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The "King of Pop" continues to inspire across borders as an Indian classical fusion dance video recently caught the eye of his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. The Michael star reacted with enthusiasm to a viral Instagram Reel that reimagines one of Michael Jackson’s most iconic hits through the lens of traditional Indian dance. Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Know About ‘Michael’ Star, His Fiancée Maddie Simpson, and More.

Swetha Warrier Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swetha Warrier (@shweta_warrier)

MJ Tribute Dance Video Goes Viral

The video, posted by dancer and content creator Swetha Warrier, features a "dream team" of dancers including Bhumika Nath, Sneha, Riddhi Shaharkar and others performing a sophisticated fusion routine to MJ’s 1987 classic, The Way You Make Me Feel. The performance begins with an old-school cassette player before transitioning into a high-energy choreography that blends MJ’s signature rhythm with classical Indian mudras and footwork. "His music, our movement. A small tribute to Michael Jackson," Warrier captioned the post, which hit 1 million views within just 24 hours.

Jaafar Jackson Reaction:

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ @jaafarjackson)

Jaafar Jackson Reacts to Viral Dance

Jaafar Jackson, who recently made his big-screen debut portraying his uncle in the biopic Michael, commented on the video using clapping and red heart emojis. The acknowledgment sent shockwaves through the creator's community, with Swetha re-posting the comment to her Stories in disbelief, writing, “What on earth just happened !!!!” The video also garnered praise from South Indian film industry stalwarts, including actor Andrea Jeremiah and filmmaker Nandini Reddy, further highlighting the cross-cultural appeal of the performance. 'Michael' Director Shares Casting Story of Jaafar Jackson and Challenges Behind Biopic.

About Movie 'Michael'

The viral moment arrives as Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, continues its impressive theatrical run following its April 24, 2026 release. The film has crossed USD 300 million worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing musical biopic after Bohemian Rhapsody. In India, fan excitement reached peak levels at a special screening at Prasads Cinemas in Hyderabad, where audiences celebrated with confetti and cheers, echoing the enthusiasm seen for major Telugu blockbusters. However, despite its commercial success, the film has sparked controversy, with critics accusing it of “whitewashing” aspects of Michael Jackson’s legacy, particularly amid reports that references to the 1993 allegations were removed following legal agreements, leading to ongoing debate among viewers and experts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jaafar Jackson's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).