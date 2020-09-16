Jared Leto is gearing up for Tron 3. And by gearing up we mean he is sweating it out in the gym, bulking up and posting thirst traps on Instagram. The actor shared a picture on his social media platforms, clicked probably right after his gym session. His biceps are bulging. With a brooding expression and an unkempt beard on his face, there is no way you won't look at this picture twice. "Starting the Tron workout," he notes. Well, if this is just the start, we cannot wait to see the end result. "Join me," Leto added in the caption. Stop tempting fans like that. In Jared Leto's Morbius Trailer, 'Murderer' Spider-Man Makes An Appearance (Watch Video).

In August 2020, Disney announced that Jared Leto will be joining Tron 3 as the main lead. Garth Davis is set to direct. Leto had accidentally leaked a potential title for the film, Tron: Ares, earlier on Insta, only to delete the post. Reports claim that while the new film will be in the same universe, it won't be a direct sequel to the 1982 or the 2010 films.

Check Out Jared Leto's Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram Starting the Tron workout 🏋🏻...join me? A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Sep 15, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

In March, right before the global lockdown due to the pandemic, Jared Leto had joined a silent retreat. With no communication with the outside world - no phone, internet or TV - the actor had no idea about the outbreak. Well, now, he is prepping for the role of a lifetime in a pandemic. Such is life. Jared Leto Had No Idea About the Coronavirus News As He Returns After a 12 Days Meditation Retreat From the Desert.

Jared will also be seen in the movie, Morbius, in the near future. The movie is next in line of Sony's Marvel Universe after the wild success of Tom Hardy's Venom. He plays a vampiric superhero with extraordinary capabilities. Rumour has it, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will make an appearance in the film. The first teaser was well-received by the fans. The film was scheduled for a release in July 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

