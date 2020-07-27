Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez turns 45 today. The sports commentator received a heartwarming birthday wish from his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Their birthdays are just two days apart, so a good thing that they can celebrate it together. The Hustlers actress posted a montage of pictures and videos with her to-be husband on Instagram to wish him. She wrote, "You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn’t matter," Jennifer Lopez Expresses Disappointment As Her Summer Wedding With Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Had To Be Postponed Due To The Pandemic.

"That’s the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13," she concluded. 13 was Alex's jersey number when he used to play for the Yankees. What an adorable nickname. Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join the Crowd of 50000 People For Black Lives Matter March.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged at the Bahamas in 2019 after two years of dating each other. The former Yankee star met the singer-actress in 2015 for the first time. But their romantic liaison began in February 2017. During the pandemic, Jennifer and Alex have been enjoying spending quality time together with their children.

Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post Here:

Two days ago, Lopez turned 51. Alex sent her beautiful flowers and called her "greatest partner, the best mom" in an Instagram post. "Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical," A-Rod captioned a sweet video of the couple's special moments of the years. "You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much," he wrote for Jennifer.

"Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!" she replied in the comments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).