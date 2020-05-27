Jennifer Lopez Expresses Disappointment As Her Summer Wedding With Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Had To Be Postponed Due To The Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez With Alex Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Getty)

Many events across the globe had to be called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Many countries across various regions around the world also imposed lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Be it international events or films or weddings, every planned event has been postponed. Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez aka JLo also had to postpone her summer wedding with fiancé Alex Rodriguez due to the ongoing global crisis. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get VIP Access to a Publicly Closed Gym Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had planned for a beautiful summer wedding and now the 50-year-old star is a little heartbroken as she had to postpone the wedding plans. Regarding it, JLo expressed her disappointment during the Today Show. She was interviewed from her home in Miami. About the plans she said, “Nobody knows, really, there’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out.” She also said, “We had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now.” Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Hosted A Lush Engagement Party And This Is How It Went Down.



JLo mentioned, “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see.” Since February 2017, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating each other. It was in March last year when the couple announced about their engagement. As soon as the pandemic ends, the couple plans to tie the knot in the presence of family members and close friends.