Jessica Chastain Birthday: Zero Dark Thirty, Molly's Game and Other Amazing Films Starring the American Actress That Are a Must-Watch

Jessica Chastain is considered to be a Hollywood treasure, not only because she's established herself as an Oscar favourite but also because of her off-screen activism. The actress is known to be champion of equal pay and other issues and we absolutely love her for that. As for her filmography, Chastain has been a part of some really big films including the likes of Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, Molly's Game among others. Chastain made her film debut in the drama Jolene in 2008. The actress has starred across genres from biopics and action to superhero films with X-Men. Yo or Hell No! Jessica Chastain in an Emerald Green Zuhair Murad Gown for IT Chapter 2 Premiere.

As the American actress celebrates her birthday on March 24, we look at some of her best works. Two films that truly put Chastain on the map were Terence Malick's experimental epic Tree of Life and period drama The Help. Of course, after this, she starred in the widely recognised Katheryn Bigelow's war thriller Zero Dark Thirty, which bagged her a Best Actress nom at the Academy Awards. As the actress turns 43, we look at some of her best films.

1. Zero Dark Thirty

Jessica Chastain is beyond amazing in this film and starred along with Joel Edgerton, Chris Pratt among others in it. The film revolved around the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Chastain essayed the role of Maya, a CIA intelligence analyst who is shown to be persistent and conscientious, excellently played by Chastain.

2.The Martian

Yes, the film may have focussed on Matt Damon who was the lead in this film but Jessica Chastain's supporting act is equally impressive. The actress played Commander Melissa Lewis, an officer in the United States Navy, geologist and the Ares III mission commander who must take the right decision after they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), in a fierce storm.

3. The Tree Of Life

The American experimental epic drama starred some big names along with Chastain including Sean Penn and Brad Pitt. The critically acclaimed film focusing on an angry, troubled father and the way he takes out his frustrations on his children was loved by the audiences too for its writing and honest performances. It was even called a 'Poetic essay on the nature of existence' by The Guardian.

4. Interstellar

Considered to be one of Christopher Nolan's best movies, Interstellar starred Chastain along with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Michael Caine in lead roles. The outer-space survivalist epic was loved by many and remains to be a favourite when it comes to the genre.

5.Molly's Game

The Aaron Sorkin drama based on the memoir of the same name by Molly Bloom starred Chastain and other Hollywood biggies like Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Chris O'Dowd in lead roles. The film starred Chastain in the lead as a gambling entrepreneur running a high-stakes poker game. The film earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Drama, while Sorkin earned nominations for his screenplay at the Academy Awards. It Chapter 2 Movie Review: Scares and Laughs Galore, The Losers Club's Final Battle With Pennywise Is Worth It.

We hope you enjoy catching up on these amazing films starring Jessica Chastain on her birthday. If you have a favourite list of the actress' films, do comment and tell us.