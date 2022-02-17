Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a really impressive filmography that consists of very carefully chosen films. Gordon-Levitt is one of the most character driven actors of his generation. Great at playing roles that have a deep conflict within them, Gordon-Levitt can really channel through a bunch of emotions and give a performance that really elevates his films. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr Corman Is Not Returning With the Second Season.

Giving us character driven films throughout his career, Gordon definitely has starred in some really influential films of our time. Either it be collaborating with Christopher Nolan or Rian Johnson, he really knows how to pick his films well. So to celebrate Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb. Joseph Gordon-Levitt Birthday: From Lyle in Manic to Tom Hansen in 500 Days of Summer – 5 Exceptional Roles Played by the Actor.

50/50 (7.6)

A 27 years old guy learns of his cancer diagnosis and the film sees his struggle with it and how he beats it. 50/50 really is quite the good hearted film that really finds a nice balance between jokes and drama. and the chemistry between its spectacular leads make this worth watching.

Mysterious Skin (7.6)

Mysterious Skin is a drama film that sees a teenager and a man obsessed with alien abductions cross paths. Together they discover a horrifying truth that alters their lives. Gordon-Levitt gives a great performance in this well thought out drama that touches on some really sensitive topics.

500 Days of Summer (7.6)

A romance film like no other, 500 Days of Summer is quite the unique romcom that follows a non-linear storyline and focuses on a man and his memories of a failed relationship. The movie stars Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel and really embraces the aspects of modern relationships.

The Dark Knight Rises (8.4)

An epic conclusion to The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises sees Batman come out of retirement eight years after killing Harvey Dent to stop Bane. The movie has a great ensemble of cast to it with Gordon-Levitt playing Tim Blake, who basically feels like an amalgamation of all the Robins.

Inception (8.8)

Another Christopher Nolan film on this list, Inception is a mind bending thriller that sees a bunch of robbers imprint data into someone’s mind through dreams. It just gets confusing from there, but it’s honestly one of the best sci-fi films of our time. Not to mention the impressive ensemble of cast that are so good here.

Recently Gordon-Levitt had gone on a bit of a break from acting, but it’s great to see him back in the groove of things. With this we finish the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

