Joseph Gordon-Levitt doesn't need an introduction, after all, who can forget that innocent face. The actor has been acting ever since he was a teenager and has come a long way since then. At the age of six, Levitt was already working in several made-for-television films. In 1991, he played both David Collins and Daniel Collins in the Dark Shadows television series and appeared in the movie A River Runs Through It. He went on to do films like Inception, Hesher, Premium Rush, Miracle at St. Anna, The Brothers Bloom, The Dark Knight Rises, Brick, Looper, The Lookout, Lincoln, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and more. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Impress in Aaron Sorkin's Political-Legal Drama.

Gordon-Levitt added more feathers into his hat and went on to find an online production company HitRecord in 2004. He hosted his own TV series, HitRecord on TV since January 2014 and went on to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media and Social TV Experience in the same year. In 2013, he even made his feature film directing and screenwriting debut with Don Jon as well.

The actor is celebrating his 40th birthday today and we thought we will take a walk down the memory lane and take a look at some of his best performances. From essaying the role of Lyle in Manic to Tom Hansen in 500 Days of Summer, Here are some of his best performances: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says a Lot of Pop Culture Today Is Pornographic.

10 Things I Hate About You - Cameron James

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's earliest hits include 10 Things I Hate About You where his innocent character won several hearts. He essayed the role of the new kid on the block Cameron James, who falls in love with Larisa Oleynik's comely Bianca. In order to date, Cameron has he has to find someone to date her antisocial, rude elder sister Kat. He asks Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to woo her in return for money. And we all know how such a deal ends. Levitt's hopeless romantic character was a promising performance.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 10 Things I Hate About You (Photo Credit: Facebook)

(500) Days Of Summer - Tom Hansen

(500) Days Of Summer might feature the adorable Zooey Deschanel, but Joseph Gordon-Levitt exceptional performance left everyone wanting more of him. He essayed the role of a love-struck and love-flattened Tom Hansen who is madly in love with Zooey's character. Tom displayed a diverse range of emotions as Tom. His character which is seen going through a phase of depression that comes from a failed relationship was absolutely totally likeable and relatable.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days Of Summer (Photo Credit: Facebook)

50/50 - Adam Lerner

50/50 starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt was a moving movie and we think the actor has to be credited to be able to portray the character of Adam Lerner so very gracefully. Adam is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and there are only fifty per cent chances that he will survive. He goes through stages of denial, frustration, fear and acceptance and the actor makes you feel every emotion deeply.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 50/50 (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Mysterious Skin - Neil McCormick

Mysterious Skin can be considered Levitt’s boldest performance by far. He essayed the role of one of the two boys who were molested in their childhood and now works as a gay teenage prostitute. The actor stole the show here, outshining the rest of the cast in every way. His performance was haunting enough to give you goosebumps.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Mysterious Skin (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Manic - Lyle

Manic saw Gordon-Levitt in a new avatar. Breaking away from lighter-youthful roles, the actor took up the role of Lyle, a teen admitted to a mental institution for beating another boy’s head in with a baseball bat. Manic undoubtedly was again a great performance given by him. His character gained empathy only because Levitt was able to make the character look so comfortable.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Manic (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a master of his craft and we hope to see more and more of him on the screen. join us in wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

