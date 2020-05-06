Judi Dench on Her Costume in Cats: ‘The Cloak Was like Five Foxes F**king on My Back’

Judi Dench Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dame Judi Dench didn't like her look in Tom Hooper's recent film, "Cats", and says she was "battered and mangy". Featuring Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic music and team of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film re-imagined the musical for a new generation. The film was criticised widely, and even labelled as the worst film of 2019 at the Razzies. In an interview with British Vogue, Dench, who essayed the role of Old Deuteronomy in the film, opened up about her look, reports dailymail.co.uk. Did Taylor Swift’s Cats Have A Version With Realistic Feline Buttholes? Fans Trend #ReleaseTheButtholeCut As Information Leaks Online.

"The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f**king on my back," she said. The film was shot on green screen, and Dench admitted that she wasn't aware of her look while shooting. The Oscar-winning star was unhappy with the appearance in the film. She was hoping she would look elegant but instead felt that she resembled "a battered, mangy old cat. A great big orange bruiser". "Cats" also stars James Corden, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson. Seth Rogen Watched Cats While Being High and Live-Tweeted his Every Reaction.

Opening up about her ideal role, Dench revealed that she wants to play someone "who everyone thinks is a kindly, saintly, beautified kind of person, and she's actually killing people". After spending almost 60 years in the industry, Dench said she still has no plans to retire.