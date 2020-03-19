Did Taylor Swift's Cats Have A Version With Realistic Feline Buttholes? Fans Trend #ReleaseTheButtholeCut As Information Leaks Online

Taylor Swiftf's Cats (Photo Credits: File Image)

On March 17, the much-talked-about film Cats released digitally. The movie is finally getting more attention as people, quarantined due to COVID-19 pandemic, are finally turning to it. We already saw Seth Rogen live-tweet the movie, while being stoned, in his own admission. Now, a brand new explosive theory about the musical turned into a movie has been haunting Twitter. There is a chance that there exists a version of Cats, where the felines in the movie had CGI butt holes. Yep! Filmmaker Ben Mekler also posted about the film saying how there should be a "tell-all book about the making of CATS.”

In response, writer Jack Waz said that a 'friend of a friend' told him that there existed a cut of the film all the cats had realistic CGI buttholes. Fans took notice quickly and began to demand the 'butthole cut' of the film. with director Rian Johnson, joining the cause #ReleaseTheButtholeCut became more popular than #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on Twitter. It was trending all over. Visual Effects Society Calls Out Academy For Cats Dig at Oscars 2020, Say 'VFX Is Not a Punchline Or a Proper Scapegoat'.

Check Out Jack Waz's Tweet Here:

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

Soon Ben Mekler returned to Twitter with an update. He revealed that a certain person from the VFX has emailed him detailing what the entire butthole episode is about. Turns out, the CGI accidentally made the cats seem to have anuses.

URGENT #ReleaseTheButtholeCut update/clarification, emailed to me by a CATS VFX crewmember who has asked to remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/nmta9CG08E

— ben mekler (@benmekler) March 18, 2020

The email shared by Ben read, "There were never any shots of cats with butt holes. Or at least by design. None that I saw anyway. However, there were a dozen or so shots where the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident. The task (as typical with heavy cg shows) fell on 2D to paint out the offending articles where it was brought up and spotted. Daily reviews were constant awkward discussions of people plucking up the courage to point things like this out; “does that look like a fanny [British slang for ‘vagina’] to you?”

So, there you have it. There is no butthole cut of Cats. Now, let us all focus our energies into annoying Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League.