Seth Rogen Watched Cats While Being High and Live-Tweeted his Every Reaction

Taylor Swift and Judy Dench's Cats was a disaster from every angle and there's no scope for any debate on this. And while people all over the globe are experiencing social distancing and self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, there are few who decided to watch Cats online considering money was too precious for a movie like that. One popular name in this not-so-big list was Seth Rogen who took his decision to a completely new level. Rebel Wilson Recalls Licking Jason Derulo for a ‘Cats’ Scene.

Rogen got high on Tuesday night and live-tweeted his every reaction while watching Cats online. Needless to say, his multiple tweets drew all the wanted attention and people started discussing his thoughts about the disaster movie. "i’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha," Rogen opened the evening; the tweet being shared more than 14,000 times and liked more than 156,000. "Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!" he tweeted and what followed next was a series of his hilarious tweets that were mean but so damn true. Visual Effects Society Calls Out Academy For Cats Dig at Oscars 2020, Say 'VFX Is Not a Punchline Or a Proper Scapegoat'.

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

We wonder what Swift and Judy Dench have to say about it. But since the movie bagged all the Golden Raspberry Awards this year, we assume they wouldn't feel bad and take it with a pinch of salt instead. The critical reviews were far harsher than his words.