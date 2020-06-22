Hollywood is still coming to terms with #MeToo movement and the recent names to get embroiled in these controversies are Chris D'Elia, Ansel Elgort and now Justin Bieber. The Baby singer was recently accused of sexual assault by a woman on her anonymous Twitter account. She claimed the incident happened took place at Four Seasons hotel in Austin in 2014 when he made a surprise appearance at the South By Southwest music festival. However, Justin has refuted all her claims by presenting a series of proofs that really work in his favour. George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," he wrote on his Twitter account while also adding how rumours of sexual abuse is something he doesn't take lightly. "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," he further tweeted. Justin Bieber Opens Up About Intimacy and Getting Physical in a Relationship, Says 'Sex Can Be Confusing' (Watch Video).

Bieber took to his social media account to present his proofs and citing his intentions of taking legal action against the accuser. Check out his tweets...

Justin Addressed the Woman in the Question Here

He Reminded He Was Then in a Relationship with Selena Gomez

Justin Was in Austin With Gomez

Pictures From Austin

Justin Proves He Hadn't Arrived in Austin Until Late in the Night

Justin Was Dining at Four Seasons on March 10 and Not 9

The Singer Never Stayed at Four Seasons

The Singer Stayed at Westin

Four Seasons' Regional Manager Has Confirmed the Singer Was Never on their Property

Justin Stayed at AirBnB with Selena

The Receipt of Justin's Stay at Westin

The Alias He Used Earlier

Justin Planning a Legal Action

Justin's team is currently looking at ways to tackle this situation legally. They have also asked Twitter and authorities to help them in the same. The woman, who was 21 at the time, claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out. “My body felt unconscious. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next," she tweeted.

