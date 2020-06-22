Hollywood is still coming to terms with #MeToo movement and the recent names to get embroiled in these controversies are Chris D'Elia, Ansel Elgort and now Justin Bieber. The Baby singer was recently accused of sexual assault by a woman on her anonymous Twitter account. She claimed the incident happened took place at Four Seasons hotel in Austin in 2014 when he made a surprise appearance at the South By Southwest music festival. However, Justin has refuted all her claims by presenting a series of proofs that really work in his favour. George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," he wrote on his Twitter account while also adding how rumours of sexual abuse is something he doesn't take lightly. "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," he further tweeted. Justin Bieber Opens Up About Intimacy and Getting Physical in a Relationship, Says 'Sex Can Be Confusing' (Watch Video).

Bieber took to his social media account to present his proofs and citing his intentions of taking legal action against the accuser. Check out his tweets...

Justin Addressed the Woman in the Question Here

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He Reminded He Was Then in a Relationship with Selena Gomez

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Was in Austin With Gomez

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Pictures From Austin

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Proves He Hadn't Arrived in Austin Until Late in the Night

Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Was Dining at Four Seasons on March 10 and Not 9

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Singer Never Stayed at Four Seasons

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Singer Stayed at Westin

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Four Seasons' Regional Manager Has Confirmed the Singer Was Never on their Property

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Stayed at AirBnB with Selena

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Receipt of Justin's Stay at Westin

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Alias He Used Earlier

I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Planning a Legal Action

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin's team is currently looking at ways to tackle this situation legally. They have also asked Twitter and authorities to help them in the same. The woman, who was 21 at the time, claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out. “My body felt unconscious. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next," she tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).