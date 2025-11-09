Krishnagiri, November 9: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman allegedly strangled her five-month-old son to death while breastfeeding him in Chinnati village of Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. The woman, identified as Bharathi, reportedly committed the act at the behest of her lesbian partner, Sumithra, with whom she had been in a relationship for nearly three years. The infant was initially believed to have died a natural death and was buried by the family. However, suspicions arose after Bharathi’s husband, Suresh, discovered incriminating photos and messages linking his wife to Sumithra.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the incident took place on November 4, when Bharathi claimed that her infant suddenly became unconscious while being fed. The family rushed the baby to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Believing it to be a natural death, they buried the child on their farmland. However, Suresh, a daily wage worker, later grew suspicious after noticing Bharathi’s indifferent behaviour following the tragedy. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operating in ‘Summon Mode’ in Avinashi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

When Suresh checked Bharathi’s phone, he reportedly found photos, videos, and voice messages revealing her close relationship with their neighbour Sumithra. One of the messages allegedly showed a photo of the infant sent to Sumithra soon after his death. Suresh immediately lodged a complaint with the Kelamangalam Police, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. During interrogation, Bharathi reportedly confessed that Sumithra had pressured her to kill the baby so they could continue their relationship without hindrance. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old PG Student Raped by 3-Member Gang Behind Coimbatore International Airport, Boyfriend Assaulted.

Following the complaint, police exhumed the infant’s body on November 7 for post-mortem examination, which confirmed death by strangulation. Based on the findings, officers arrested both Bharathi and Sumithra the next day and charged them with murder. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody at the Dharmapuri prison. Police said further investigations are underway, including forensic analysis of digital evidence, to establish the full details of the crime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2025 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).