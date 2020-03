Man From Toronto: Jason Statham Steps Down From Kevin Hart's Upcoming Film

Jason Statham, Kevin Hart (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Action star Jason Statham has exited actor Kevin Hart's upcoming movie "The Man From Toronto". The 52-year-old actor's departure comes just six weeks before the production start as Statham was not able to finalise his deal with the studio, Sony Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Patrick Hughes, best known for "The Expendables 3" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard", will direct the action movie from a script by Robbie Fox.

Fox developed the idea in collaboration with Jason Blumenthal. The story follows a case of mistaken identity as one of the world''s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Blumenthal will also produce the movie alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer.