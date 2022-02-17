Ask anyone what Michael Bay is known for. The first thing they will say is explosions. Bay has made a career out of making films that are as explosive as they come. Characters are talking? An explosion, people are eating? Guess what, he has five more explosions for you. Bay is very much known for creating action scenes that are grand in spectacle and have as much excitement attached to them. The Raid: Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Join Hands for Netflix's Martial Arts Action Film.

Making a career out of making films that are generally not that well received but still exciting to watch, Bay is doing something right considering how much money his work makes. The Transformers films alone have broken box office records, but still the biggest takeaways from his career are the explosions in his movies. So to celebrate his 57th birthday, we are taking a look at five of the best explosions from his movies. Michael Bay Birthday Special: 5 Enjoyable Blockbusters Given By Bad Boys Director That Are Pure Popcorn Fun.

Desert Explosions (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen)

The final act of the second installment in Bay’s Transformers series was filled with action galore. Explosions left and right, this is one part of the film that understood the concept of Bayhem and brought it to screen in an explosive manner.

Exploding Car (Pain and Gain)

After killing off the main villain in Pain and Gain, our protagonist sets his car on fire. Just as he and his companions are walking away, the car explodes into a ball of fire. The best part about this scene being Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie and Dwayne Johnson walking away from the explosion.

House Explosion (Bad Boys II)

The second Bad Boys has one of the best explosions in film, period. With Bay actually blowing up an actual mansion, this scene was quite iconic. Accompanied by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s amazing performances, it’s a treat for the eyes.

Concentrated Explosions (Transformers: Age of Extinction)

After a bomb is detonated, it creates a concentrated charge that basically turns everyone around into the same metal as the Transformers are made of. The scene in particular has one of the best explosions Bay has ever put on screen, considering it was achieved practically.

Exploding Asteroid (Armageddon)

The most emotionally charged explosion of Bay’s career, Armageddon sees Bruce Willis’ character detonate the explosives to destroy an Asteroid and save Earth. What follows is an explosion with a surprising amount of emotion to it.

Michael Bay has created some really eye popping explosions and honestly, blockbusters are better for it. With this we finish off this list and wish Michael Bay a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).