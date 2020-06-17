Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway Board Cate Blanchett Starrer Armageddon Time

Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland and Anne Hathaway are all set to join actress Cate Blanchett in James Grays "Armageddon Time". The film is a 1980s memory piece, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Along with directing, Gray has also written "Armageddon Time". He taps into his own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens for the film. Jessica Alba Boards Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’

Fred Trump served on the board of the private school and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The school's principal will be a central character of the story. There's no update about when "Armageddon Times" will go into production amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Blanchett is also doing Adam McKays next directorial venture "Dont Look Up".

McKay's Netflix film "Don't Look Up" also stars Jennifer Lawrence. It follows two astronomers who embark on a tour to warn people of an approaching asteroid that can potentially destroy planet Earth. McKay is writing and directing the movie.

