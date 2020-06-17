Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway Board Cate Blanchett Starrer Armageddon Time

Hollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 06:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway Board Cate Blanchett Starrer Armageddon Time
Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland and Anne Hathaway are all set to join actress Cate Blanchett in James Grays "Armageddon Time". The film is a 1980s memory piece, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Along with directing, Gray has also written "Armageddon Time". He taps into his own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens for the film. Jessica Alba Boards Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’

Fred Trump served on the board of the private school and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The school's principal will be a central character of the story. There's no update about when "Armageddon Times" will go into production amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Blanchett is also doing Adam McKays next directorial venture "Dont Look Up". Man From Toronto: Pierson Fode Boards Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson Starrer

McKay's Netflix film "Don't Look Up" also stars Jennifer Lawrence. It follows two astronomers who embark on a tour to warn people of an approaching asteroid that can potentially destroy planet Earth. McKay is writing and directing the movie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Anne Hathaway Armageddon Time Cate Blanchett James Grays Oscar Isaac Robert De Niro
You might also like
Is Anna Wintour Anything Like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada? A Former Vogue Legend Answers
Hollywood

Is Anna Wintour Anything Like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada? A Former Vogue Legend Answers
Taika Waititi to Read 'James and the Giant Peach' with his Celebrity Friends like Chris Hemsworth, Meryl Streep and Others to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Charity Organisation
Hollywood

Taika Waititi to Read 'James and the Giant Peach' with his Celebrity Friends like Chris Hemsworth, Meryl Streep and Others to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Charity Organisation
Scarface Reboot: Luca Guadagnino Roped in As Director; Twitterati Discuss Who Could Recreate Al Pacino's Tony Montana in the Remake
Hollywood

Scarface Reboot: Luca Guadagnino Roped in As Director; Twitterati Discuss Who Could Recreate Al Pacino's Tony Montana in the Remake
Cate Blanchett Quotes: Celebrate American Actress’ 50th Birthday With Memorable Quotes and Sayings
Viral

Cate Blanchett Quotes: Celebrate American Actress’ 50th Birthday With Memorable Quotes and Sayings
Cate Blanchett Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Outings are Testament of Her Refined Taste and Sophisticated Choices (View Pics)
Fashion

Cate Blanchett Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Outings are Testament of Her Refined Taste and Sophisticated Choices (View Pics)
Mother's Day 2020: Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen - Just Naming Some Super Stylish Moms in Hollywood (View Pics)
Fashion

Mother's Day 2020: Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen - Just Naming Some Super Stylish Moms in Hollywood (View Pics)
Rishi Kapoor No More! The Late Actor's Next Film Was With Deepika Padukone - Read Details Here
Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor No More! The Late Actor's Next Film Was With Deepika Padukone - Read Details Here
Denim Day 2020: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Irina Shayk Show You Why 'Denim' is the Love that Never Fades (View Pics)
Fashion

Denim Day 2020: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Irina Shayk Show You Why 'Denim' is the Love that Never Fades (View Pics)
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement