Right from her Disney days, Miley Cyrus has been a favourite amongst music lovers. Her show, Hannah Montana, where she essayed the role of a teenage superstar, helped her gain many fans. The singer was also able to showcase her singing skills during this show, and instantly made people fall in love with her. With time, Miley Cyrus' grew different. Although still making people groove, cry and feel all types of emotions, her old songs still have a charm of their own. Miley Cyrus Teases Her New Era in Handwritten Letter to Fans.

Miley gained prominence for her distinctive raspy voice and her different music which combines elements of diverse styles and genres, including pop, country pop, hip hop, experimental, and rock. Some of the accolades won by her include entries on the Time 100 list in 2008 and 2014, MTV's Best Artist of 2013 Award, and placement on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists Chart in 2019. She has also served as a coach on the singing competition series The Voice across two seasons and trained several artists when part of the show.

Today, the singer rings her 29th birthday, and to celebrate the same, we decided to take a look at some of her old songs that are still considered classic by her fans. From Can’t Be Tamed to The Climb, check out the few masterworks by Miley Cyrus.

Can't Be Tamed

The Climb

7 Things

Bottom of the Ocean

Party in the U.S.A.

Currently, Miley Cyrus would be bidding adieu to her Plastic Hearts era and is all geared up for her next project, one that will take inspiration from the change in both her personal and professional life. The Wrecking ball hitmaker told her fans about the update in a handwritten letter she wrote on MileyWorld.com. Miley Cyrus Reaches Out to Rapper DaBaby Amid Homophobic Remarks Controversy.

Cyrus has kept her personal life largely out of the public eye over the last year following high-profile break-ups with boyfriend Cody Simpson in August 2020, and husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019. Her seventh and most recent album, the glam rock, new wave-inspired Plastic Hearts, was released in November 2020. We cannot wait to listen to her new music, but while we wait for that, join us in wishing the star a very happy birthday.

