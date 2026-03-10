Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has made her much-awaited return as the beloved Disney character Hannah Montana for the first time in 15 years, leaving fans highly pleased and excited. On Tuesday, March 10, Disney unveiled the trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, featuring Miley Cyrus. The special is set to debut on March 24, 20 years after the original show premiered on Disney Channel. Hannaversary: What Is the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary?

‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Trailer - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

'Happy Hannah-versary'

As teased in the trailer video, fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of the cast, recreation of the show's set, iconic old moments, and even "familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight", Disney said in a statement, as per Variety. "This show defined a generation. This anniversary is for them, it's for us. This feels like home to me," an overwhelmed Miley Cyrus said in the video.

The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, bringing to fans a delightful conversation between Miley Cyrus and host Alex Cooper. According to the Disney+ website, Cyrus will join the special, to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, for an exclusive, in-depth interview with podcast host Alex Cooper. The conversation will "offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture's most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world."

History of 'Hannah Montana'

Hannah Montana was originally premiered in 2006 and ran across four seasons until 2011. The show received much love from the audience, becoming a fan favourite among the kids and teenagers. It even won four Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Children's Program. What Is 'Hannah Montana'? Know About Miley Cyrus’ Iconic Kids Show.

Hannah Montana followed the tale of Miley Stewart - a teenager from Malibu, California, who doubles as the famous pop singer Hannah Montana. The show even spawned a film titled Hannah Montana: The Movie, which came out in theatres in April 2009. Besides Miley Cyrus, the show also featured Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Earles and Moises Arias.

'Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary Special' Premiere Date

Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary Special will premiere on March 24, 2026. It will stream on Disney+. A number of high-profile guest stars also made appearances during the show's total run, including Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Johnson, Larry David, and Lisa Rinna, among others.

