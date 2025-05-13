Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as the infallible and indestructible Ethan Hunt (who may or may not have been injected with the Captain America serum). Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this film is a direct sequel to the seventh entry, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, released in 2023. Alongside Cruise, the cast includes Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, and Angela Bassett, among others. Tom Cruise Jumps off Plane and Films Himself While Free-Falling in His Latest Stunt Revealed Ahead of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Release (Watch Videos).

Following a series of press screenings and the lifting of the social media embargo, the first reactions are now in. While several reviews are glowing, a number of critics have offered more middling takes. Some felt the film was overly long and featured less action than expected, with the first two acts described as particularly tedious.

The return of the villain, portrayed by Esai Morales, also received mixed feedback. However, most agreed that the third act is a standout, and whenever The Final Reckoning shifts into action mode - especially during Cruise’s mid-air airplane stunt - it delivers the high-octane thrills the series is known for. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’: Tom Cruise To Launch Final ‘MI’ Film at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is a maximalist mess; our boys have too many ideas for a movie again, making a somber series tribute with a janky FAIL SAFE-like nuclear arms plot. Oddly light on action. The big set-pieces are extraordinary. I liked it! Hoped to love it pic.twitter.com/KGpvA8l67O — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 13, 2025

#MissionImpossible The Final Reckoning is very complicated. Less action-heavy than you may expect and in many ways feels incredibly bloated. Exposition is handled better, and when the action is happening, it’s jaw-dropping. Some really high highs, but some really low lows pic.twitter.com/GJZc0PfZf1 — Eric Hardman (@erichardman01) May 13, 2025

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING is a shot of ADRENALINE straight from Tom Cruise’s heart. The 3 hour runtime breezes by, set pieces live up to the hype, not to mention the JAW dropping sequence that is not included in trailers🤐. The most moving of the franchise…By far pic.twitter.com/Budiz1PLfd — Brian (@BrianLongFilms) May 13, 2025

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is dull and dysfunctional in a way i didn't think this franchise was capable of. setpieces are obviously incredible, but as someone so supportive of Cruise's crusade to save the movies and whatnot this was a massive heartbreaker. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 13, 2025

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING is a love letter to fans who just rewatched the entire series. It ties the entire series together as one story rather than 8 entries. First time I’ve cried in the series. Plane sequence is one of cinema’s greatest stunts. I loved it. pic.twitter.com/3HxWtsY3HY — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) May 13, 2025

#MissionImpossible: The Final Reckoning is oddly the least action forward entry in the franchise. It’s long, it’s plotty, it’s repetitive, but when those scenes do hit? Holy shit. They’re incredible. So i’m pretty mixed on it overall. High highs, low lows. pic.twitter.com/JRemUcjsVh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 13, 2025

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is a WHOLE lot of movie, for better and worse. The stakes, tension, and intensity have never been higher and Cruise once again reminds us why he’s a truly singular action performer. The set pieces are breathtaking, the performances strong pic.twitter.com/VCvUxeW5l0 — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) May 13, 2025

Didn't really enjoy THE FINAL RECKONING :( It's got McQ's best and worst tendencies, i.e. stunning visuals bogged down by an overtly complex script that introduces so much that goes nowhere. Obviously feels like they were filming this without a script. pic.twitter.com/6wcfksJdac — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 13, 2025

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is stunning. It starts more as a dark, grim sci-fi thriller before eventually delivering the action-adventure you expect. Cruise is as fantastic as ever. It uses WAY too many flashbacks and the pace is imperfect, but the finale OWNS.… pic.twitter.com/jkHpfNf5xw — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) May 13, 2025

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases in US cinemas on May 23, and in India on May 17. Reportedly made on a staggering budget of USD 400 million, it is expected to be the final film in the franchise to feature Tom Cruise in the lead role.

