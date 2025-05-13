Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as the infallible and indestructible Ethan Hunt (who may or may not have been injected with the Captain America serum). Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this film is a direct sequel to the seventh entry, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, released in 2023. Alongside Cruise, the cast includes Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, and Angela Bassett, among others. Tom Cruise Jumps off Plane and Films Himself While Free-Falling in His Latest Stunt Revealed Ahead of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Release (Watch Videos).

Following a series of press screenings and the lifting of the social media embargo, the first reactions are now in. While several reviews are glowing, a number of critics have offered more middling takes. Some felt the film was overly long and featured less action than expected, with the first two acts described as particularly tedious.

The return of the villain, portrayed by Esai Morales, also received mixed feedback. However, most agreed that the third act is a standout, and whenever The Final Reckoning shifts into action mode - especially during Cruise’s mid-air airplane stunt - it delivers the high-octane thrills the series is known for. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’: Tom Cruise To Launch Final ‘MI’ Film at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases in US cinemas on May 23, and in India on May 17. Reportedly made on a staggering budget of USD 400 million, it is expected to be the final film in the franchise to feature Tom Cruise in the lead role.

