Hollywood star Patrick Wilson shares why he wanted to be part of the sci-fi film Moonfall. He credited the director, Roland Emmerich, to accept this project and pursue it. Patrick said: "I think working with Roland again was what's exciting enough for me to jump on to the project. I had a great time with him on the first film Midway. This character is different from a lot of characters I have played, and I haven't done a space movie or a science fiction movie. So, this checked a lot of boxes for me." Moonfall Trailer: Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry Embark on a Dangerous Lunar Mission That Looks Exciting for Big Screen (Watch Video).

He further added: "My favourite scenes of the movie are usually defined by the experience. I think the scenes in the cockpit were fun. This is my second film with Roland, and you know whether it's a historical movie or a big disaster movie, nothing is off-limits or too big for him."

On his working experience with the director: "He always had such a very cool and respectful casual demeanour. Even if he's upset about something, it's never overwhelming. He always at least seems in complete control. So that gives us such faith as actors because we know we are in such good hands," concluded the 'Insidious' actor. Patrick Wilson Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Conjuring Star Ranked as Per IMDb (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film revolves around a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit and hurls it on a collision course with Earth. Moonfall, written, directed and co-produced by Roland Emmerich, premiered on July 1 on Lionsgate Play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).