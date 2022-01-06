Roland Emmerich's directorial Moonfall trailer is finally out! Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley in major roles, the adventurous flick releases on the big screen on February 4, 2022, in the USA. Talking about the exclusive glimpse, the video is power-packed which sees the trio embarking on a lunar mission to knock down a mysterious force. They leave behind everyone they love, only to find out that the Moon is not what we think it is.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)