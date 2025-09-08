Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites may not be the final film in the Conjuring franchise, despite its claims - especially given its impressive opening weekend. It is, however, touted as the last instalment to feature Ed and Lorraine Warren (based on the controversial real-life paranormal investigators) as the lead characters. Played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, this could be their final appearance in the franchise - but in Hollywood, you never say never. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Movie Review: The Warrens’ Swansong Trades Terror for Trite Family Drama.

Releasing in theatres worldwide on September 5, The Conjuring: Last Rites has had a fantastic start at the box office and is well on its way to becoming an easy hit for the franchise and its producer, Warner Bros, who are certainly having a great year at the box office in 2025.

The studio has already delivered hits like A Minecraft Movie, Superman, and Sinners, which rank among the top five highest-grossing films of 2025. The Conjuring: Last Rites may also make that list if it maintains this momentum, despite mixed reviews.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' - Domestic (North American) Box Office - First Weekend

At the North American box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites opened with $83 million, securing its place as one of the highest opening weekends for a horror film.

Top Five Opening Weekends for Horror Films in North America

1. IT (2017) – USD 123 million

2. IT: Chapter Two (2019) – USD 91 million

3. The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) – USD 83 million

4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) – USD 111 million

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) – USD 80 million

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' - Global Box Office - First Weekend

Globally, The Conjuring: Last Rites has taken the second spot for a horror film opening weekend, racing past IT: Chapter Two. Notably, all of the top five opening weekend grossers in this category are produced by Warner Bros, demonstrating that global audiences have a strong appetite for the studio's horror offerings.

Top Five Opening Weekends for Horror Films Globally

1. IT (2017) – USD 190 million

2. The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) – USD 187 million

3. IT: Chapter Two (2019) – USD 185 million

4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) – USD 111 million

5. The Nun II (2023) – USD 110 million

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' - Indian Box Office - First Weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites performed solidly in its first weekend in India, comfortably outperforming the Indian films released alongside it on September 5. The movie grossed INR 60.40 crore in its opening weekend.

In comparison, the two other major releases, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, netted INR 29 crore and INR 5.25 crore, respectively. ‘Level of Hindi Films Has Downgraded So Much’: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Reacts to ‘The Conjuring Last Rites’ Outperforming Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ at Indian Box Office.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Budget

According to reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites was produced on a budget of USD 55 million. This means the film is already profitable based on its opening weekend collections alone and can be declared a certified hit.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Plot Synopsis

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they tackle the infamous Smurl haunting, centring on a malevolent mirror that torments two families across different decades. This paranormal case was said to be so terrifying that the Warrens reportedly retired from fieldwork after tackling it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).