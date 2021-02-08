Remember in the fifth episode of WandaVision when Wanda and Vision's twins begin to grow at an accelerated rate? Well, M Night Shyamalan's new movie Old is something like that, only like his other movies, it is way more mysterious and simply creepier. The first tease of Old came out during the Super Bowl 2021 break, and it is just weird. Very weird. That's the adjective we can use about a film set around a beach that makes visitors grow older within hours. Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan Talks About His Equation With Superstar Bruce Willis.

So we have a couple of families coming to this forlorn beach hidden by the cliffs. While they should have wondered if there would be sharks or alligators around the beach when they thought of bringing their kids there, a bigger problem awaits them. Apparently this beach can make the humans age so rapidly that their entire lifetime ageing is done within a few hours.

So parents see their kids turn into teenagers and adults, and they themselves grow old and possible die too! And yep, you can also turn pregnant and deliver a kid in that time-span! Bizarre. Wonder what twist is awaiting at the end of this film! M Night Shyamalan Birthday: Signs, The Sixth Sense, Glass - Here's Where to Watch Amazing Films of the Director Online.

Old stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, and Thomasin McKenzie. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 23, 2021 by Universal Pictures.

