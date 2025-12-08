Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? Old Video Being Circulated With Fake Claim

Mumbai, December 8: Was Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu spotted dancing on stage amid IndiGo flight disruptions in the country? The question comes as a video going viral on social media claims that Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was seen dancing on stage amid the IndiGo flight cancellations and disruptions in India. The viral clip was shared by an X user, who claimed that the country's civil aviation minister was seen dancing amid the IndiGo crisis in the country.

Sharing the video on the microblogging platform, the X user, Suraj Naik, wrote, "Flights delayed, terminals overcrowded, passengers helpless… and the Aviation Minister is dancing". Naik further said that the Modi government has mastered entertainment over governance. "Stop dancing and start managing the mess you created," his post added. The video soon went viral on social media, with many netizens assuming the alleged claim to be true. Scroll below to know the complete truth about the viral clip. Did Piyush Goyal Promote ‘QuantumAI’ Investment Scheme Promising INR 5,50,000 Lakh per Week on Investment of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? No, Fact Check Reveals Video Is Old

An X user claimed that Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was spotted dancing on stage amid IndiGo flight disruptions in the country (Photo Credits: X/@yoursurajnaik)

A fact check revealed that the viral clip is an old video which was shared once again with a fake claim. A keyword search of "Ram Mohan Naidu Dance" led us to several videos on YouTube. The clip showing the Civil Aviation Minister dancing on stage was uploaded on the video-sharing platform in July this year. As per the descriptions of the videos, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu impressed everyone with his dance during a relative's wedding in Srikakulam.

Old Video Shows Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Dancing During Family Wedding

The viral video shows him shaking his legs on the stage and showing off his dancing skills during a family wedding. The video is unrelated to the IndiGo crisis and took place in July, nearly four months after the IndiGo flight disruptions began in the country. Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, Naidu, who is the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, criticised Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, after the latter claimed that the Centre's policies had encouraged a "monopoly model" in the aviation industry, which led to IndiGo's widespread flight cancellations and delays. 4-Star Hotel in Delhi Recorded Couple's Intimate Moments on CCTV? Here's a Fact Check of Video Claiming That Viral MMS Leak Was Prevented Due to Strike by T-Series on Jubin Nautiyal Song.

Hence, the alleged claim that Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was spotted dancing on stage amid IndiGo flight disruptions in the country is not true. The viral clip showing Naidu dancing is an old video which is being widely circulated online with a fake claim. A fact check revealed that the video dates back to July this year, when there were no flight disruptions and cancellations with IndiGo.

Claim : Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu spotted dancing on stage amid IndiGo flight disruptions in the country. Conclusion : Fact check reveal that the dancing video of Kinjarapu Ram Mohan is an old clip going viral with fake claim. Full of Trash Clean

