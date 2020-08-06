M Night Shyamalan aka Manoj Nelliyattu is a popular American filmmaker, best known for making his name in the genre of thriller movies. He made his directorial debut in 1992 with his first movie Praying with Anger and later also directed a comedy-drama Wide Awake though his most well-received films remains the supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense. Not many know that the filmmaker has also been awarded a Padma Shri by the government of India in 2008. ‘Servant’ on Apple TV Plus Is Like Watching a Play, Says M Night Shyamalan.

As the acclaimed director celebrates his birthday on August 6, we look at his best films and where you can catch them amid this quarantine. One of the best things about M Night Shyamalan's films is that they can be watched and re-watched because each time, you'll find some new amazing clue in them. The director knows how to make edge-of-the-seat thrillers at the back of his hand and hence most of his offerings in Hollywood highly enjoyable. If you're bored sitting at home amid the coronavirus quarantine, there's no better time than now to catch his amazing films. Here's a look at where you can watch his best works.

The Sixth Sense

One of Shyamalan's biggest hits, The Sixth Sense starred Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis in lead roles along with Toni Collette. The film won a lot of praises for its execution and also the performances. The supernatural thriller till now remains a favourite for enthusiasts of the suspense genre. The film is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Unbreakable

The superhero thriller film written, produced, and directed by M Night Shyamalan, has an amazing cast starring the likes of Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson, Robin Wright Penn, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard in lead roles. The film received positive reviews from critics and also audiences. In 2009, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino praised Unbreakable, and included it on his list of the top 20 films released since 1992, the year he became a director. The film is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Glass

The 2019 psychological superhero thriller film is a crossover and sequel to Shyamalan's previous films Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016). Starring James McAvoy in lead, the film received a lot of love from fans for McAvoy's brilliant act as a 27-year-old former Philadelphia Zoo employee with 23 different personalities. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Signs

The science-fiction horror film is another film by the director that is considered to be a fan favourite. The film starring Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin, and Abigail Breslin explores the themes of faith, kinship, and extraterrestrials. It is considered to be one of the filmmaker's best works, mainly for its suspenseful execution and suspense and giving audiences the chills. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Vikram's Cobra Inspired By James McAvoy's Split? Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Answers...

Well, now you know where you can get your dose of suspense thrillers amid quarantine as these amazing M Night Shyamalan movies are streaming online. We bet there's no better way to celebrate his birthday than by watching his greatest films.

