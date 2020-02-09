Oscars 2020 Live Streaming in India: How to Watch 92nd Academy Awards Full Show Live In IST? Get Oscars Date & Time; TV & Online Telecast Details Here!

Official Oscars Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The night all around the globe is waiting for is soon to commence. Yes, Oscars 2020 being just around the corner, there is a lot of hype around it! Fans are waiting eagerly for their favourite movie or movie star to win the coveted trophy. There are some of the majorly loved, critically acclaimed films that are running in this competition. Some of them have even got honoured in the previous ceremonies that took place this year. However, there is a different sense of excitement around this particular occasion with cine lovers and film fraternities hooked to it. So, here are a few basic details you need to bookmark about the 92nd Academy Awards. Oscars 2020: The Shawshank Redemption Trends as The Academy Asks Fans Their Top Five Movies Of All Time.

Oscars 2020 Date and Time in India; Venue Details:

The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020. It will kickstart at 8 pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. In India, you can watch the live award ceremony on 10 February 2020 (Monday) at 6.30 am (IST).

Oscars 2020 Live Streaming Online Details in India:

In case you are keen on watching the awards show live on television in India, Disney's Star India got you covered. Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD channels will stream the ceremony live since 5 a.m for red carpet arrivals. The main ceremony can be watched after 6.30 am on the same channels. One can also opt for the digital medium such as Hotstar to watch the event. A primetime repeat can be watched on the same channel at 8.30 pm. You can also check the official Twitter account of 'The Academy' for the latest updates.

Who is the Host at Oscars 2020?

Just like Oscars 2019, this year too it will be a no-host show. Kevin Hart had stepped down as a host last year after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced online. That prompted the organisers to go hostless. However, it was noted that this experiment turned fruitful, allowing them to repeat the drill in 2020 too.

Oscars 2020 Full Nominations List

There are many critically acclaimed films jotted down in the list of this year. Joker, 1917, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood etc are running in the forefront. Take a look at the full nominations list here.

Well, it is going to be star-studded affair this time with stellar artists and movies all excited to grab the coveted trophy. Stay tuned with us while we bring the latest happenings from this much-celebrated event.