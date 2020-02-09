Oscars 2020: The Shawshank Redemption Trends as The Academy Asks Fans Their Top Five Movies Of All Time

Oscars 2020 Quiz Poster, Still From The Shawshank Redemption (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards aka Oscars 2020 is just a day away from its live ceremony. Hence, the buzz of event is way too high on the social media platforms. The netizens are already sharing their excitement of the gala on the internet. Amid this, 'The Academy' posted a quick question on 'Global Movie Day.' They asked the cine goers their top five movies of all time. While there are variety of famed movies cropping up, most of them unanimously are naming 'The Shawshank Redemption', making it one of the top trends. Oscars 2020: Uncut Gems, The Farewell - 6 Films That Deserved to Be Nominated But Were Completely Ignored at 92nd Academy Awards.

The 1994 film directed by Frank Darabont is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. The Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman starrer film is about banker who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his wife and her lover. The jailbreak story that has hope and friendship instilled is repeatedly considered to be one of the best movies ever made in the history of cinema. Twitterati could not agree more with this! Here are some of the responses to 'Top 5 movies' quiz.

The Academy Asks...

The Long List

1. The shawshank redemption 2. Good will hunting 3. Life is beautiful 4. 127 Hours 5. Batman trilogy 6. Prestige 7. Gravity 8. The passenger 9. Interstellar 10. Drishyam (india) — Divya Sharma (@iamDivya8) February 9, 2020

Ummm...

1) Sholay 2) The Godfather Part - 1 3) The Shawshank Redemption 4) The Godfather Part - 2 5) Black Hawk Down https://t.co/XrIzA4MElT — Piyush C Dharamshi (@PCDharamshi) February 9, 2020

Another One For TSR

1. The Shawshank Redemption 2. Schindler's List 3. Raanjhana 4. Tum Bin 5. Namaste London https://t.co/cxJVYwwfYU — Vivek Bansal (@ivivekbansal) February 9, 2020

Undoubtedly

Undoubtedly, "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994) is one of the Best Movies But then, chances are people haven's seen - Fiddler on the Roof (Chaim Topol) - 1964 - The King of Comedy (Robert De Niro) - 1982#Oscars pic.twitter.com/GiiLez3PDk — Saffron_Samosa (@SaffronSamosa) February 9, 2020

From The Shawshank Redemption to DDLJ

1. The Shawshank Redemption 2. Pretty Woman 3. A Beautiful Mind 4. Schindler's List 5. DDLJ https://t.co/TR2UtUguNB — P (@thebubblielady) February 9, 2020

Best Movie Ever

True That

People are talking about their most favourite 5 movies . The Dark Knight and The Shawshank Redemption are most common. #Oscars2020 #Oscars — ࿗Ravi࿗ (@joinIAF) February 9, 2020

It Had To Trend

Speaking of the Oscars 2020, the event will some really tough competition this year. With so many brilliant films out there, the jury is spoilt for the choices. Joker, The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are leading in the nominations list, all that have found place in critics' praisworthy reviews. It has to be seen who finally bags the coveted trophy in which category. Stay with us while we update you with the ceremony happenings.