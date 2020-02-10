Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Emotional As Parasite, the First Non-English Film Makes Oscar History by Winning the Best Picture Award

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Parasite Winning at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who had attended the Academy Awards in 2016 and 2017, could not make it to the gala this year. She posted about it across social media platforms, but also mentioned, “I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty”. The global icon who could not make it to Oscars 2020, has shared an heart-warming post on her Insta story in which she has congratulated Parasite, the first non-English film for making Oscar history, by winning the Best Picture award. Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Parasite Wins Four Major Awards Including Best Picture and Best Director; Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor, Renee Zellweger Best Actress.

The most prestigious award has been bagged by Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite. This Korean film has won numerous accolades at the 92nd Academy Awards besides Best Picture. It includes Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. It is not only the first non-English film to win at Best Picture, but also the first Korean-language film to receive Academy Award recognition. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “It’s so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world, but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film’s academy in the world.” She also wrote, “Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling, and making history as the first non English film to win Best Picture.” Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Bags Best Director for Parasite, Gives a Special Shout Out to Co-Nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino in His Speech (Watch Video).

Parasite has also bagged accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and also at the Screen Actor Guild awards. Well, Oscars 2020 belonged to Parasite! Congratulations to the entire team for winning big!