Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda graces the stage to present the Oscar for Best Picture award. And it is Parasite once again, making it the first Asian film to win the trophy! Last year's Academy Award winner for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Rami Malek, presents the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role. And it goes to Renee Zellweger for Judy. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman arrives on stage to present the Oscar for the Best Actor in a Leading Role. Joaquin Phoenix wins his first Academy Award for his amazing work in Joker. Spike Lee presents the award for the Achievement in Directing. And to everyone's surprise, South Korean Filmmaker Bong Joo-ho beats Sam Mendes (1917) to win the Best Director award for Parasite! Now for the Best Original Song award. And to no one's surprise, again, Sir Elton John wins his second Oscar for Rocketman's "I am Gonna Love Me Again", along with Bernie Taupin. Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot come together to present the Oscar for Best Original Score. Hildur Guðnadóttir wins her first Academy Award for Joker. The legendary, Sir Elton John, was nominated for the Best Song at Oscars 2020 for the number "I am Gonna Love Me Again". Amidst huge cheering, Elton John belts a wonderful performance on the same. Rocketman is also a biopic on John's life. To no one's surprise, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. This is the first film from South Korea to take this trophy. Sandra Oh and Ray Romano present the Oscar for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Bombshell wins its first Oscar with this category. James Corden and Rebel Wilson come on stage, funnily, in their Cats character. They award the Oscar for Achievement in Visual Effects, which goes to Sam Mendes' 1917!

The 92nd Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre, California, the USA on February 9, 2020 (February 10 in India). Considered as the biggest movie award show in the world, the Academy Awards, or Oscars, honour the best of Hollywood and World cinema in various categories from acting and direction to technical categories like cinematography, editing and makeup and styling. For the second year in the row, the Oscars went without a host. Instead, many of the celebs will be doing their bit presenting the awards. Oscars 2020: 1917, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit or Joker - Predicting the Winner in Every Major Category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Among the movies that hogged the limelight, Todd Phillips' Joker, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, Sam Mendes' 1917, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Greta Gerwig's Little Women and so. And it is Parasite that pulled up some big surprises by winning four major awards, including Best Picture and Best Director awards. Oscars Funny Memes: From Nicole Kidman's Awkward Clap to Jennifer Lawrence's Epic Fall, Check out the Funniest Academy Awards Jokes Ever.

See the winners below: