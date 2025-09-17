African-American singer and actress Mary Millben on Wednesday extended her heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and hoped that he takes a day off on his special day. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: From Donald Trump to Giorgia Meloni, List of World Leaders Who Extended Birthday Greetings to Prime Minister of India.

She also sang a birthday song in PM Modi's honour and expressed gratitude for his "life, leadership and legacy."

Mary Millben Prays for PM Modi’s Health, Happiness and Fulfilled Desires

In a video message, Millben stated, "Namaste, hello to my beloved India and Indian communities across the world. Today is a special day, for today is the birthday of my friend, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Happy birthday, Prime Minister Modi. I hope that you are doing well today. I hope that you gave yourself the day off, since it is your birthday. However, I just wanted to take a moment and say happy birthday to you and welcome everyone all across the world. Join me here in the United States and let's sing Happy Birthday to His Excellency Prime Minister Modi."

She also prayed and wished that PM Modi is blessed with good health, prosperity and God fulfills all his heart's desires.

"Let me pray a blessing over you if I can. Father, thank you so much for my friend Prime Minister Modi. Thank you for his life, his leadership, and his great legacy. I pray Father that you continue to bless him with good health and prosperity and most of all Father, let your spirit, your fruits of the spirit of love, joy, and peace continue to surround the Prime Minister and let all of his heart's desires be fulfilled in this birthday. And we ask all these things in Jesus' name, amen. Amen. Bless you, Prime Minister Modi. God bless you, India and Indian communities across the world and may God continue to bless the United States-India relationship. For truly, we are stronger together. God bless you," she said in the video.

PM Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat, and is the 14th Prime Minister of India. He assumed office on May 26, 2014 after the BJP secured a majority in the general elections. He previously served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

First elected in 2014, he is currently serving his third term as Prime Minister. In the past, PM Modi has used his birthday to engage with the public, introduce welfare programs, or participate in public activities. Narendra Modi 75th Birthday: Special Prayers Held at Bohra Mosque in Colombo for PM Modi As Community Members Wish Him Health and Long Life (Watch Video).

Today, PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh, where he will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns. This is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

