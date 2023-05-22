Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback to television screens with the highly anticipated global spy thriller Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers (Anthony & Joe). The series features a star-studded cast including Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Recently, the third episode of Citadel was released, but it quickly became the subject of attention due to some surprising revelations. Shockingly, the episode included a crude joke targeting Princess Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. The controversial nature of this particular scene has generated headlines and sparked discussions among viewers. Citadel: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's Action Series!.

In the 3rd episode of Citadel, Nadia Sinh asks her partner Mason Kane (Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto to discuss a deal with the military. During their meeting, Basto throwing shade at Kate Middleton, asks Madden’s character, “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge.”

The recent episode of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' series has caused a stir due to its reference to her friendship with Meghan Markle. The jibe within the episode has surprised and shocked many, leading to a significant uproar on social media. Citadel Review: Early Reactions Call Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's Spy Thriller a 'Spectacle' and an 'Adrenaline-Filled' Ride.