Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are all set to thrill us as they bring Citadel to Amazon Prime Video this Friday. A globe-trotting adventure filled with espionage, action and drama, the series comes from David Weil and executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo, and it looks to be an entertaining time that will surely deliver. Citadel Review: Early Reactions Call Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden's Spy Thriller a 'Spectacle' and an 'Adrenaline-Filled' Ride.

The promos for Citadel so far have looked extremely grand. Promising high-octane adventure and action on the scale of movies, it certainly does seem promising. So, before you tune in to watch this series starting from Friday, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respectively. They will also be joined by Stanley Tucci who plays the role of tech genius Bernard Orlick and Lesley Manville stars as the series' villain Dahlia Archer. Citadel also stars Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller and more.

Plot

Citadel follows the destruction of the spy agency called Citadel, with only its two surviving agents having their memories wiped clean. However, when an evil organisation starts rising up, the last two surviving agents should recollect the memories of their past and get back into the field of duty.

Watch the Trailer for Citadel:

Release Date

Citadel premieres on April 28, 2023, with its first two episodes releasing on Amazon Prime Video. After that, the show will have a weekly release format. To watch Citadel, however, you will require a valid subscription to the streaming service. Citadel Trailer: Sizzling Chemistry Between Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Is Unmissable! (Watch Video).

Review

A review for Citadel isn't available yet. As soon there is one, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2023 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).